Dacia Sandero Stepway cars for sale

With 244 new and 589 used Dacia Sandero Stepway cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Dacia Sandero Stepway SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

Owner ratings

4.7

Arguably, the Stepway’s faux SUV styling and raised ride height gives it a greater measure of desirability than the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/dacia/sandero">Sandero hatchback</a> it's based on. You’ll pay a bit more for those looks, and the...

Latest second hand Dacia Sandero Stepway cars for sale

Latest Dacia Sandero Stepway Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Dacia Sandero Stepways offer a top speed range between 97mph and 111mph, depending on the version.

  • Dacia Sandero Stepway on-the-road prices RRP from £9,195 and rises to around £13,260, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Dacia Sandero Stepway's fuel economy ranges between 51mpg and 74mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.