Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer MPV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 4.5

MPVs aren’t as common as they used to be, but it’s hard to knock the Grand C4 Spacetourer for its blend of space and style. It’s as quirky as a Citroen should be and hugely roomy inside, and very affordable for this type of car.