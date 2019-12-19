Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 10 new and 95 used BMW i8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW i8 Coupe (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The BMW i8 delivers all the performance, glamour and excitement of a conventional supercar but, with plug-in charging, it’ll also deliver unbelievably low hybrid running costs. It’s even pretty affordable to buy by supercar standards, and for the amount...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW i8s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW i8 on-the-road prices RRP from £115,105 and rises to around £115,105, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW i8's fuel economy ranges between 128mpg and 135mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.