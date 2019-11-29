Brown BMW 4 Series used cars for sale
With 8 used Brown BMW 4 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown BMW 4 Series cars for sale
£20,145
BMW 4 Series 2.0 420d Luxury 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 15,011 miles
£14,450
BMW 4 Series 420d 2.0 Luxury 2dr 30000 Miles
2014 (63 reg) | 30,000 miles
£13,790
BMW 4 Series 3.0 435d Luxury xDrive 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 77,000 miles
£24,980
BMW 4 Series 440i M Sport Coupe 3.0 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 18,366 miles
£24,191
BMW 4 SERIES 3.0 440I M SPORT 2d AUTO 326 BHP September 2020 MOT Just Been Serviced
2017 (17 reg) | 34,444 miles
£19,950
BMW 4 Series 3.0 430d Luxury 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 15,000 miles
£16,395
BMW 4 Series 420i Luxury 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Leather Seats 2.0
2016 (66 reg) | 16,712 miles
£12,500
BMW 4 Series 420i SE Coupe Automatic 2.0 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 23,500 miles
