Purple BMW 3 Series used cars for sale
With 6 used Purple BMW 3 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Purple BMW 3 Series cars for sale
£950
BMW 3 Series 2.0 318i SE 4dr
2002 (02 reg) | 82,000 miles
£7,200
BMW 3 Series 3.0 335i M Sport 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 92,500 miles
£9,970
BMW 3 SERIES 330i Step Auto M Sport - INDIVIDUAL - ONE OF A KIND 3.0 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 97,678 miles
£5,500
BMW 3 SERIES 325d SE 3.0 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 76,805 miles
£6,950
BMW 3 Series 2.8 328i Sport 2dr
1999 (T reg) | 115,000 miles
£4,495
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330Ci Sport 2dr
2003 (03 reg) | 100,000 miles
