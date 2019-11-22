Porsche Macan cars for sale
Porsche Macan SUV (2018 - ) review
The updates to the Macan have made an already great car even better. It’s beautifully made, has cracking performance and handling, and will also keep the family comfortable. Some will bemoan the lack of diesel options, but it’s the most fun you can have...Read full review
£35,991
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK 3.0
2017 (17 reg) | 46,686 miles
£36,990
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 37,958 miles
£57,990
Porsche Macan S PDK 3.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,500 miles
£48,850
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,200 miles
£41,995
Porsche Macan D S PDK 3.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 20,617 miles
£28,795
Porsche Macan 3.0 D S PDK 5d AUTO 258 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 63,000 miles
£42,999
Porsche Macan 3.0 S PDK 5d 340 BHP PAN ROOF COMFORT PACKAGE
2018 (18 reg) | 10,000 miles
£49,990
Porsche Macan GTS PDK 3.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,500 miles
£39,990
Porsche Macan D S PDK 3.0 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 39,973 miles
£45,800
Porsche Macan D S PDK 3.0 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,100 miles
£57,995
Porsche Macan 3.0 V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,400 miles
£24,975
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 103,000 miles
£18,750
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 127,000 miles
£47,990
Porsche Macan S 3.0 5dr PDK with Air Suspension & PASM
2018 (18 reg) | 6,857 miles
£43,995
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 28,010 miles
£51,450
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 2,600 miles
£34,989
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 36,000 miles
£50,995
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,500 miles
£81,000
Porsche Macan ESTATE Turbo 5dr PDK 2.9
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£32,950
Porsche Macan 3.0 D S PDK (SAT NAV)
2015 (15 reg) | 34,000 miles
£32,950
Porsche Macan D S PDK 3.0 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 44,476 miles
£59,925
Porsche Macan S 5dr PDK 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,470 miles
£36,850
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK 3.0
2016 (66 reg) | 25,567 miles
£40,000
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 43,000 miles
Frequently asked questions
Porsche Macans offer a top speed range between 139mph and 167mph, depending on the version.
Porsche Macan on-the-road prices RRP from £47,823 and rises to around £69,865, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Porsche Macan's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 28mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.