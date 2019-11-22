Skip to contentSkip to footer
Porsche Macan cars for sale

With 3 new and 618 used Porsche Macan cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Porsche Macan SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The updates to the Macan have made an already great car even better. It’s beautifully made, has cracking performance and handling, and will also keep the family comfortable. Some will bemoan the lack of diesel options, but it’s the most fun you can have...

Latest second hand Porsche Macan cars for sale

Frequently asked questions

  • Porsche Macans offer a top speed range between 139mph and 167mph, depending on the version.

  • Porsche Macan on-the-road prices RRP from £47,823 and rises to around £69,865, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Porsche Macan's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 28mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.