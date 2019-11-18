UM bikes for sale
With 6 UM bikes available on Auto Trader, we have the best range of bikes for sale across the UK.
Latest second hand UM bikes for sale
£2,350
UM Renegade Commando 125 125cc
Custom Cruiser | 125cc | Manual | Petrol
£2,290
UM RENEGADE COMMANDO CLASSIC 125 LOW MILEAGE 2018 68 125cc
2018 (68 reg) | Commuter | 125cc | 71 miles | Manual | Petrol
£2,249
UM Renegade Commando
£2,249
UM Renegade Commando Classic 125cc
2019 (19 reg) | Custom Cruiser | 125cc | Manual | Petrol
£2,250
UM Renegade Commando 125cc
2019 (69 reg) | Custom Cruiser | 125cc | Manual | Petrol
£2,099
UM Scrambler Renegade 125cc
2019 (69 reg) | Naked | 125cc | Manual | Petrol
