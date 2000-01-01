Artisan bikes for sale
With 6 Artisan bikes available on Auto Trader, we have the best range of bikes for sale across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Artisan bikes for sale
£1,500
Artisan EV1200 50cc
2018 (18 reg) | Moped | 50cc | 500 miles | Electric
£3,195
Artisan EV2000R
Scooter | Manual
£3,495
Artisan EVO3
Scooter | Manual
£2,740
Artisan EV2000R Single Battery 0 litre
2019 (69 reg) | Scooter | 3bhp | 10 miles | Automatic | Electric
£3,445
Artisan EVO 30ah 0 litre
2019 (69 reg) | Naked | 4bhp | 10 miles | Automatic | Electric
£1,995
Artisan EV2000R Single Battery 0 litre
2019 (19 reg) | Scooter | 3bhp | 310 miles | Automatic | Electric