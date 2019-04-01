Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 56 new and 823 used Volkswagen Touareg cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Touareg SUV (2018 - ) review

The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg is quiet and smooth on the road, and comes with an impressively powerful engine and lots of advanced technology. A modern look and roomy cabin should make it popular with business and family buyers alike, even if...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Touaregs offer a top speed range between 135mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Touareg on-the-road prices RRP from £45,445 and rises to around £62,355, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Touareg's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 43mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.