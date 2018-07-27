Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace cars for saleSearch 146 cars
With 33 new and 113 used Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Volkswagen range
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspaces offer a top speed range between 123mph and 142mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace on-the-road prices RRP from £31,175 and rises to around £44,685, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 55mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.