Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace image

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace cars for sale

Search 146 cars

With 33 new and 113 used Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.0

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace does pretty much everything a good family SUV should. It’s stylish, high in quality, massively practical, and easy and relaxing to drive. The thing is, a Skoda Kodiaq does all those jobs to a similar degree (it would, it’s...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspaces offer a top speed range between 123mph and 142mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace on-the-road prices RRP from £31,175 and rises to around £44,685, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 55mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.