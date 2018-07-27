Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.8

Owner ratings 4.0

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace does pretty much everything a good family SUV should. It’s stylish, high in quality, massively practical, and easy and relaxing to drive. The thing is, a Skoda Kodiaq does all those jobs to a similar degree (it would, it’s...