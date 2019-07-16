Skip to contentSkip to footer
Volkswagen Passat

With 125 new and 2,709 used Volkswagen Passat cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Passat Saloon (2014 - ) review

The Volkswagen Passat is a fine family car, and even better company car, with a sparkling interior, a smooth, comfortable driving experience and low CO2 emissions that mean affordable running costs for fleet drivers.

  • Volkswagen Passats offer a top speed range between 127mph and 153mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Passat on-the-road prices RRP from £25,580 and rises to around £40,980, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Passat's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 235mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.