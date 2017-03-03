Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 237 new and 3,068 used Volkswagen Tiguan cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.6

The Volkswagen Tiguan does pretty much everything a good family SUV should. It’s stylish, high in quality, massively practical and easy and relaxing to drive. It’s not the cheapest car of its type, either to buy or to run, but you won’t feel...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Tiguans offer a top speed range between 115mph and 143mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Tiguan on-the-road prices RRP from £25,750 and rises to around £42,260, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Tiguan's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 60mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.