Volkswagen Golf SV
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Golf SVs offer a top speed range between 110mph and 132mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Golf SV on-the-road prices RRP from £22,260 and rises to around £30,695, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Golf SV's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 66mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.