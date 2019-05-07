Volkswagen Arteon
Volkswagen Arteon cars for saleSearch 319 cars
With 40 new and 279 used Volkswagen Arteon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Volkswagen range
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Arteons offer a top speed range between 137mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Arteon on-the-road prices RRP from £33,105 and rises to around £42,515, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Arteon's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.