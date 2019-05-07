Skip to contentSkip to footer
Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen Arteon image

Volkswagen Arteon cars for sale

Search 319 cars

With 40 new and 279 used Volkswagen Arteon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Arteon Saloon (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Arteon is an appealing prospect, not least because of the way it looks, how much space there is inside, and how much standard equipment it comes with. Trouble is, the Audis and BMWs it competes with have much the same virtues, along with a more...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Arteons offer a top speed range between 137mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Arteon on-the-road prices RRP from £33,105 and rises to around £42,515, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Arteon's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.