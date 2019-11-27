Vauxhall Combo Life
Vauxhall Combo Life cars for saleSearch 205 cars
With 61 new and 144 used Vauxhall Combo Life cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Vauxhall range
Frequently asked questions
Vauxhall Combo Lifes offer a top speed range between 106mph and 115mph, depending on the version.
Vauxhall Combo Life on-the-road prices RRP from £21,340 and rises to around £29,430, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Combo Life's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 69mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.