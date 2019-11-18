Skip to contentSkip to footer
Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale

With 14 new and 244 used Toyota Land Cruiser cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Toyota Land Cruiser SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5
Latest second hand Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale

Latest Toyota Land Cruiser Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Toyota Land Cruisers offer a top speed range between 108mph and 108mph, depending on the version.

  • Toyota Land Cruiser on-the-road prices RRP from £35,295 and rises to around £54,645, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Toyota Land Cruiser's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 38mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.