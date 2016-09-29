Smart fortwo cars for sale
With 7 new and 898 used Smart fortwo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Smart fortwo Convertible (2016 - ) review
The ForTwo Cabrio is quite expensive for what it is, but it does give genuine wind-in-the-hair fun, and nothing at else at this price can do that as effectively. It also gives the Cabrio an extra dimension over the hard-top version as a city car. And...Read full review
Latest second hand Smart fortwo cars for saleView all
£5,195
Smart Fortwo 1.0 GRANDSTYLE EDITION 2d 84 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 31,768 miles
£4,995
Smart Fortwo 1.0 PURE MHD 2d 61 BHP
2012 (62 reg) | 30,000 miles
£4,450
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Turbo Pulse Softouch 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 39,790 miles
£5,000
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Edition 21 Cabriolet Softouch 2dr
2014 (63 reg) | 48,000 miles
£2,750
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 52,000 miles
£6,100
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,271 miles
£9,995
Smart Fortwo Coupe PRIME SPORT PREMIUM 1.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,000 miles
£3,999
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 45,000 miles
£7,147
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 25,862 miles
£1,495
Smart Fortwo 0.7 City Passion 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 89,000 miles
£4,150
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 23,364 miles
£4,490
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Iceshine Softouch 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 33,142 miles
£2,095
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 72,721 miles
£6,000
Smart Fortwo Coupe Prime Premium..FREE ROAD TAX 1.0 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 19,871 miles
£1,998
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 61,000 miles
£5,790
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 8,000 miles
£2,795
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 42,000 miles
£4,995
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Grandstyle Plus Softouch 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 28,000 miles
£2,300
Smart Fortwo 0.8 CDI Passion Softouch 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 121,830 miles
£1,000
Smart City Coupe Smart&Pure Softtouch (Rhd) 0.6 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 91,500 miles
£9,999
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Prime Sport Premium 2Dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 6,899 miles
£2,795
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Pulse 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 40,000 miles
£4,995
Smart Fortwo Cabrio 1.0 PASSION MHD 2d 71 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 26,000 miles
£2,495
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 84,000 miles
Latest Smart fortwo ArticlesView more
News
Smart ForTwo and ForFour Electric Drive plugging in to Paris
The electric powertrain will be available across the range, which Smart says makes it the only manufacturer in the world to offer its entire model range
29 Sep 2016
Review
Smart fortwo Convertible (2016 - ) review
Replacing the ForTwo's hard top with a retractable fabric roof gives Smart's city car a subtly different - but no less appealing - character
23 Jun 2017
First Drive
2016 Smart ForTwo cabrio first drive review
The open-top version of Smart's smallest car is even more appealing as a city car - but it comes at a price
26 Jan 2016
News
Frankfurt Motor Show 2015: Smart fortwo Cabriolet
Not your average two-seat convertible; the new Smart fortwo Cabriolet
11 Sep 2015
Frequently asked questions
Smart fortwos offer a top speed range between 80mph and 103mph, depending on the version.
Smart fortwo on-the-road prices RRP from £21,195 and rises to around £24,995, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Smart fortwo's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 69mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.