Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Smart fortwo cars for sale

With 7 new and 898 used Smart fortwo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Smart fortwo Convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

The ForTwo Cabrio is quite expensive for what it is, but it does give genuine wind-in-the-hair fun, and nothing at else at this price can do that as effectively. It also gives the Cabrio an extra dimension over the hard-top version as a city car. And...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£21,195.00Configure
Brand new - in stock7 cars available for quick delivery£17,190.00Search
Used898 cars available now£900.00Search

Latest second hand Smart fortwo cars for sale

View all

Latest Smart fortwo Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Smart fortwos offer a top speed range between 80mph and 103mph, depending on the version.

  • Smart fortwo on-the-road prices RRP from £21,195 and rises to around £24,995, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Smart fortwo's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 69mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.