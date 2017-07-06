Skip to contentSkip to footer
Renault Scenic

With 19 new and 641 used Renault Scenic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Renault Scenic MPV (2016 - ) review

Based on its looks alone, we feel confident that the Renault Scenic has a bright future. It’s not the most refined or engaging motor to drive, but its spacious, airy cabin, family-friendly versatility and easy practicality, married to its SUV-inspired...

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Scenics offer a top speed range between 112mph and 125mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Scenic on-the-road prices RRP from £21,720 and rises to around £27,920, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Scenic's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 81mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.