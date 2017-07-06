Renault Scenic
Frequently asked questions
Renault Scenics offer a top speed range between 112mph and 125mph, depending on the version.
Renault Scenic on-the-road prices RRP from £21,720 and rises to around £27,920, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Scenic's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 81mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.