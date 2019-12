Peugeot RCZ Coupe (2012 - 2017) MK2 review

Auto Trader rating 3.2

Owner ratings 4.5

The Peugeot RCZ isn’t as good to drive or as posh inside as coupe rivals like the Audi TT, but it’s a match for anything on style and, if you choose the right model, it makes a decent budget alternative. Just make sure you can live with the hard ride...