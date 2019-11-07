Silver Peugeot 208 used cars for sale
With 299 used Silver Peugeot 208 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Peugeot 208 cars for sale
£5,995
Peugeot 208 1.4 HDi Active 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 26,181 miles
£10,998
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech 110 GT Line EAT6 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,821 miles
£4,999
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active 3dr Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 39,373 miles
£7,698
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech 82 Active 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,873 miles
£5,800
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Active 3dr
2016 (65 reg) | 29,134 miles
£7,000
Peugeot 208 1.6 BlueHDi Active 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 32,882 miles
£6,300
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech 82 Active 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 41,402 miles
£3,200
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi PureTech Style 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 62,000 miles
£7,000
Peugeot 208 Hatchback 1.2 PureTech 82 Active 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 34,001 miles
£3,995
Peugeot 208 1.0 ACTIVE 5d 68 BHP Great Economy
2013 (63 reg) | 52,170 miles
£11,900
Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi by Peugeot Sport (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,524 miles
£3,989
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,794 miles
£7,679
Peugeot 208 1.6 BlueHDi 100 Allure 5dr [non Start Stop] Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 37,074 miles
£4,000
Peugeot 208 1.4 VTi Allure 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 77,000 miles
£4,695
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 37,000 miles
£7,795
Peugeot 208 1.2 PURETECH ALLURE 5d 82 BHP PARKING SENSORS ( REAR ) * 62.8 MPG
2017 (66 reg) | 24,000 miles
£6,495
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Active 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 24,052 miles
£4,500
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 40,408 miles
£3,987
Peugeot 208 ACTIVE 1.2 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 39,000 miles
£2,990
Peugeot 208 1.4 HDi FAP Active 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 77,000 miles
£4,395
Peugeot 208 1.4 HDi FAP Access+ 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 42,000 miles
£4,850
Peugeot 208 1.0 ACCESS PLUS 5d 68 BHP VERY LOW MILEAGE
2013 (13 reg) | 8,045 miles
£3,995
Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 62,000 miles
£3,995
Peugeot 208 HDI ACCESS PLUS 1.4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 50,000 miles
Latest Peugeot 208 ArticlesView more
Review
Peugeot 208 Hatchback (2019 - ) review
The 208 is Peugeot’s popular supermini contender that goes up against other popular small cars like the Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio and Volkswagen Polo.
07 Nov 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Peugeot 208
This is Peugeot’s newest small car, and for the first time, the 208 will be available with all-electric power.
25 Feb 2019
News
Peugeot adds new trim to 208 range
The Ford Fiesta-rivalling supermini gets a new trim and some money-saving summer finance offers.
08 Aug 2017
Review
Peugeot 208 Hatchback (2015 - ) review
Peugeot's 208 is a supermini with the accent on style that sets out to attract buyers away from the biggest-selling cars in the class, the Ford Fiesta
31 Jul 2015