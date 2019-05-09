Kia Sportage cars for sale
Kia Sportage SUV (2018 - ) review
The Sportage is one of the most popular mid-sized SUVs on sale, and with good reason. It’s a very well-rounded car available in a range of versions to suit a wide spectrum of customers. It might not excel in one particular area, but it’s solid in every...Read full review
Feature
Best Car for Towing 2019 – Kia Sportage
Find out why the Kia Sportage is the 2019 winner of our Best Car for Towing award.
09 May 2019
Review
Kia Sportage SUV (2018 - ) review
Facelifted and updated in 2018, the Sportage is a mid-sized SUV originally released in 2014. It’s a rival to cars like the Seat Ateca and Nissan Qashq
08 Jan 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a… Kia Sportage
Phill Tromans jumps into the SUV lifestyle with Kia's mid-sized Sportage. He doesn't have kids, but he does have a lot of stuff to ferry about.
24 Apr 2018
Review
Kia Sportage SUV (2016 - ) review
The Kia Sportage has no shortage of very talented competitors, cars like the Nissan Qashqai, Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq to name just a few. The Sportage
25 May 2018
Frequently asked questions
Kia Sportages offer a top speed range between 109mph and 127mph, depending on the version.
Kia Sportage on-the-road prices RRP from £20,670 and rises to around £35,350, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Kia Sportage's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 53mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Kia Sportage is a mid-sized SUV that competes with cars such as the Nissan Kashqai, Skoda Karoq and Renault Kadjar.
The Kia Sportage’s dimensions are 4,480 mm L x 2,080 mm W x 1,635 mm H. If the car has roof rails fitted, however, the height increases to 1,645 mm.
Yes. You will have to opt for the more expensive versions of Kia’s mid-sized Sportage SUV if you want four-wheel drive, though. Otherwise, most versions are front-wheel drive.