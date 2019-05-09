Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Sportage cars for sale

With 160 new and 4,464 used Kia Sportage cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Sportage SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

5.0

The Sportage is one of the most popular mid-sized SUVs on sale, and with good reason. It’s a very well-rounded car available in a range of versions to suit a wide spectrum of customers. It might not excel in one particular area, but it’s solid in every...

Latest second hand Kia Sportage cars for sale

Latest Kia Sportage Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia Sportages offer a top speed range between 109mph and 127mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia Sportage on-the-road prices RRP from £20,670 and rises to around £35,350, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia Sportage's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Kia Sportage is a mid-sized SUV that competes with cars such as the Nissan Kashqai, Skoda Karoq and Renault Kadjar.

  • The Kia Sportage’s dimensions are 4,480 mm L x 2,080 mm W x 1,635 mm H. If the car has roof rails fitted, however, the height increases to 1,645 mm.

  • Yes. You will have to opt for the more expensive versions of Kia’s mid-sized Sportage SUV if you want four-wheel drive, though. Otherwise, most versions are front-wheel drive.