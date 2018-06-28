Mitsubishi Shogun Sport cars for sale
With 30 new and 110 used Mitsubishi Shogun Sport cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SUV (2018 - ) review
The Shogun Sport will be of great appeal to a pretty specific group of customers. It’s not brilliant to drive, and the interior quality isn’t fantastic either. But its off-road capabilities are excellent, and it’s a genuine seven-seater with plenty of...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£40,555
£32,215
Save£8,340
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£41,330
£39,995
Save£1,335
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£40,505
£32,749
Save£7,756
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£38,901
£30,996
Save£7,905
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 4 Auto 4WD 2.4 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Mitsubishi Shogun Sport cars for saleView all
£31,990
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5,100 miles
£2,575
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 109,000 miles
£25,999
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-DC 4 5dr Auto 4WD
2019 (19 reg) | 6,905 miles
£2,350
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 105,400 miles
£2,500
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 90,000 miles
£3,995
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 58,163 miles
£2,300
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 133,593 miles
£28,990
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 4 2.4 DI-D180 BHP AUTO 4WD 5DR
2019 (19 reg) | 2,814 miles
£3,489
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 WARRIOR TD GLX 5d 114 BHP
2005 (05 reg) | 77,000 miles
£2,595
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 88,196 miles
£2,695
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 102,000 miles
£28,991
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-D 4 5DR AUTOMATIC
2019 (19 reg) | 2,336 miles
£2,495
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD GLS 5dr
2001 (X reg) | 110,000 miles
£1,950
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 146,000 miles
£29,795
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport DI-D 4 2.5 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 248 miles
£3,495
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 100,800 miles
£2,250
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 69,000 miles
£27,495
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 3 Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£25,991
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 8,506 miles
£27,539
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-DC 4 5dr Auto 4WD
2019 (19 reg) | 4,367 miles
£3,499
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 3.0 V6 Warrior 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 108,901 miles
£27,450
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-DC 4 5dr Auto 4WD
2018 (68 reg) | 9,600 miles
£2,620
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Equippe 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 98,000 miles
£1,995
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 107,000 miles
Latest Mitsubishi Shogun Sport ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
Mitsubishi Shogun Sports offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport on-the-road prices RRP from £37,840 and rises to around £39,840, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 33mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.