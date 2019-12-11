Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

MINI Hatch cars for sale

With 313 new and 7,683 used MINI Hatch cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Small cars should be about style, fun and quality, and the Mini hatch offers these traits in spades. It’s also bursting with character and charm. We're not surprised it won the Most Fun Car to Drive award in the 2019 Auto Trader New Car Awards.

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£16,195.00Configure
Brand new - in stock313 cars available for quick delivery£16,134.00Search
Used7683 cars available now£500.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand MINI Hatch cars for sale

View all

Latest MINI Hatch Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • MINI Hatchs offer a top speed range between 93mph and 164mph, depending on the version.

  • MINI Hatch on-the-road prices RRP from £16,195 and rises to around £35,005, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the MINI Hatch's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 74mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.