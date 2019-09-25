MINI Clubman cars for sale
MINI Clubman hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Mini Clubman has all the same attributes as a regular Mini - those being style, quality, prestige and an enjoyable driving experience – but it manages to add in a fair slice of extra practicality on top. It’s a worthy rival to premium five-door...Read full review
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£32,195
£28,976
Save£3,219
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£37,795
£34,016
Save£3,779
MINI Clubman John Cooper Works 306HP 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£23,955
£21,559
Save£2,396
MINI Clubman Cooper Classic 6dr
6 door Manual Petrol Estate
£3,289
MINI Clubman 1.6 COOPER 5d 118 BHP LEATHER * NO ADMIN FEES *
2008 (08 reg) | 108,515 miles
£4,991
MINI Clubman 1.6 One 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 53,339 miles
£4,995
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper D Estate 5dr Diesel Manual (103 g/km, 112 bhp)
2010 (60 reg) | 84,000 miles
£2,999
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 56,000 miles
£10,980
MINI Clubman 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 6dr
2015 (65 reg) | 37,999 miles
£3,249
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 71,224 miles
£14,000
MINI Cooper Clubman 1.5 Cooper Black Pack 6dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,442 miles
£6,882
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 58,424 miles
£7,500
MINI Clubman 1.6 John Cooper Works 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 107,400 miles
£4,990
MINI Clubman 1.6 COOPER 5d 118 BHP WE SPECIALISE IN MINI'S!!!!!!
2008 (08 reg) | 48,000 miles
£12,000
MINI Clubman 2.0 COOPER SD 5d 188 BHP - SAT NAV, ALLOYS, AIR CON
2016 (66 reg) | 41,847 miles
£5,695
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper Soho 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 54,000 miles
£12,699
MINI Clubman 2.0 Cooper S D [Harman Kardon Hi-Fi] 6dr [Chili/Media Pack XL]
2016 (16 reg) | 41,010 miles
£11,990
MINI Clubman COOPER D 2.0 6dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,394 miles
£3,895
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 143,000 miles
£14,500
MINI Cooper S Clubman 2.0 Cooper S 6dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,822 miles
£13,000
MINI Cooper Clubman 2.0 Cooper D 6dr
2017 (66 reg) | 20,153 miles
£4,995
MINI Clubman 1.6 ONE GRAPHITE 5d 98 BHP ***PEPPER PACK***
2010 (10 reg) | 78,000 miles
£2,750
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 129,000 miles
£10,490
MINI Clubman 1.5 COOPER 5d 134 BHP
2016 (65 reg) | 68,830 miles
£5,990
MINI Clubman 1.6 COOPER 5dr - BIG SPEC
2011 (11 reg) | 53,556 miles
£4,795
MINI Clubman Opt Start-Stop Cooper 1.6 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 52,000 miles
£16,980
MINI Clubman One City 1.5 6dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£15,950
MINI Clubman 2.0 Cooper S (s/s) 6dr
2017 (67 reg) | 45,000 miles
Frequently asked questions
MINI Clubmans offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
MINI Clubman on-the-road prices RRP from £21,950 and rises to around £35,360, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the MINI Clubman's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 57mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.