Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

MINI Clubman cars for sale

With 86 new and 1,123 used MINI Clubman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

MINI Clubman hatchback (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Mini Clubman has all the same attributes as a regular Mini - those being style, quality, prestige and an enjoyable driving experience – but it manages to add in a fair slice of extra practicality on top. It’s a worthy rival to premium five-door...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£21,950.00Configure
Brand new - in stock86 cars available for quick delivery£20,505.00Search
Used1123 cars available now£1,990.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand MINI Clubman cars for sale

View all

Latest MINI Clubman Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • MINI Clubmans offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • MINI Clubman on-the-road prices RRP from £21,950 and rises to around £35,360, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the MINI Clubman's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 57mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.