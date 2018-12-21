MG MG3 cars for sale
With 61 new and 350 used MG MG3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
MG 3 hatchback (2018 - ) review
The MG 3 is a very affordable supermini; it costs several thousand pounds less than some of its rivals. The latest model handles better than you might expect from a car of this price, and it’s had some decent updates to the interior. But, the old...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£11,395
£10,895
Save£500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,340
£12,795
Save£545
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,340
£12,840
Save£500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,144
£12,644
Save£500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MG MG3 cars for saleView all
£5,000
MG Mg3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr [Start Stop] Petrol Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 36,757 miles
£4,490
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 32,000 miles
£4,742
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 32,787 miles
£1,895
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 35,742 miles
£5,295
MG Mg3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr [Start Stop] Petrol Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 28,171 miles
£8,995
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,135 miles
£9,490
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,485 miles
£4,499
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 41,137 miles
£9,995
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 230 miles
£7,000
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style+ (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,000 miles
£5,998
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport [Start Stop] 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,512 miles
£5,998
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport [Start Stop] 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,622 miles
£11,300
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 12 miles
£5,699
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 20,055 miles
£3,500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 50,259 miles
£10,000
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 100 miles
£8,920
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,729 miles
£6,441
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style+ 5dr [Start Stop]
2018 (18 reg) | 20,369 miles
£9,495
MG 3 1.5 EXCLUSIVE VTI-TECH 5d 106 BHP Rear Camera Blue tooth
2019 (19 reg) | 8,218 miles
£9,795
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 8,724 miles
£9,795
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 7,741 miles
£9,499
MG 3 EXCITE VTI-TECH 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 200 miles
£4,575
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 32,150 miles
£6,495
MG 1.5 3 STYLE LUX VTI-TECH 5d 106 BHP FULL BLACK LEATHER
2017 (17 reg) | 13,000 miles
Latest MG MG3 ArticlesView more
Review
MG 3 hatchback (2018 - ) review
The MG 3 is a stylish-looking supermini which handles well, and is very affordable. However, there may be one or two big compromises to make if you’re
21 Dec 2018
Review
MG MG3 Hatchback (2013 - ) review
Read the MG3 (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it dri
11 Dec 2014
Frequently asked questions
MG MG3s offer a top speed range between 108mph and 108mph, depending on the version.
MG MG3 on-the-road prices RRP from £9,495 and rises to around £11,395, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the MG MG3's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 42mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.