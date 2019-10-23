MG Mg Hs cars for sale
MG HS SUV (2019 - ) review
The HS is a big step up in quality from MG, and while it isn’t as accomplished in absolute terms as many of its rivals, it’s capable enough to be very tempting, thanks to high levels of equipment, a stonking warranty and very keen pricing. Opt for an MG...Read full review
Frequently asked questions
MG MG HSs offer a top speed range between 118mph and 118mph, depending on the version.
MG MG HS on-the-road prices RRP from £17,995 and rises to around £24,495, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the MG MG HS's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 37mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.