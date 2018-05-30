Orange Mazda MX-5 used cars for sale
With 14 used Orange Mazda MX-5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Orange Mazda MX-5 cars for sale
£24,995
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£24,990
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£23,000
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£25,095
Mazda MX-5 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 2.0 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£24,695
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£2,995
Mazda MX-5 1.8 Icon 2 Door
2005 (05 reg) | 64,000 miles
£1,995
Mazda MX-5 1.8 ICON 2d 144 BHP APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE
2005 (05 reg) | 106,000 miles
£25,900
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 71 miles
£26,995
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,241 miles
£26,995
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 354 miles
£24,444
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£2,995
Mazda MX-5 1.8 Icon 2dr
2005 (05 reg) | 56,000 miles
£1,750
Mazda MX-5 1.8 S 2dr
1999 (V reg) | 82,364 miles
£26,995
Mazda MX-5 2.0 30th Anniversary 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 280 miles
