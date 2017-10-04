Gold Land Rover Range Rover Sport used cars for sale
With 64 used Gold Land Rover Range Rover Sport cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Land Rover Range Rover Sport cars for sale
£35,449
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 339 BHP PART EXC
2014 (64 reg) | 49,900 miles
£35,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 39,750 miles
£30,750
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE 3.0 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 58,678 miles
£29,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 54,614 miles
£37,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE CommandShift 2 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,000 miles
£29,490
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 40,000 miles
£35,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 68,000 miles
£11,999
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 86,921 miles
£26,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 55,000 miles
£24,250
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 96,000 miles
£36,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 3.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 35,486 miles
£30,890
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d 288 BHP Full Land Rover Service History
2015 (15 reg) | 56,850 miles
£33,495
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 42,000 miles
£30,999
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 36,729 miles
£27,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC PAN ROOF, REV CAM, KEYLESS, FSH 3.0 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 78,000 miles
£30,250
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 66,000 miles
£14,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 65,366 miles
£39,991
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 32,124 miles
£34,493
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Hse Dynamic 3.0 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 49,000 miles
£31,994
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 62,352 miles
£39,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE Dynamic 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 22,756 miles
£37,475
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 50,000 miles
£31,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 55,059 miles
£39,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC 5d 306 BHP
2016 (65 reg) | 39,989 miles
Latest Land Rover Range Rover Sport ArticlesView more
News
Revised Range Rover Sport includes plug-in hybrid model
As well as the introduction of the 100mpg hybrid, the changes include the addition of more technology, a new look and a new high-performance SVR model
04 Oct 2017
News
Land Rover unveils new 2017 Range Rover Sport
New engines, better performance off-road and an improved infotainment system are the big changes for the revised range, which goes on sale this winter
17 Aug 2016
First Drive
Range Rover Sport SVR first UK review
The power struggle in the large SUV segment seems to have no limit – but is a 5.0-litre V8 leviathan from SVR really a viable option in the UK? We find
25 Jan 2016
Review
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV (2017 - ) review
The Range Rover Sport purports to take the opulence of the Range Rover and mix it with a dash of sportiness. Find out whether it succeeds with our expert
18 Dec 2019