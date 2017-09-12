White Land Rover Discovery used cars for sale
With 70 used White Land Rover Discovery cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Land Rover Discovery cars for sale
£33,980
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 23,156 miles
£56,990
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,618 miles
£42,995
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) SE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,455 miles
£33,444
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) SE 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 35,310 miles
£38,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 21,030 miles
£48,950
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Si6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,144 miles
£44,950
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,666 miles
£17,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 COMMERCIAL XS 255 BHP Auto £17500 PLUS VAT
2015 (15 reg) | 85,000 miles
£46,202
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 19,958 miles
£24,895
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 46,000 miles
£59,844
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
2019 (69 reg) | 951 miles
£40,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,000 miles
£39,495
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Sd4 Se 5Dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 13,972 miles
£53,950
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE LUXURY 5DR AUTOMATIC 255 BHP UK SUPPLIED NEW + LHD + EURO SPEC
2017 (17 reg) | 10,112 miles
£49,984
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,751 miles
£58,800
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£49,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,334 miles
£38,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 SE 5d AUTO 255 BHP - 7 SEATS. PRIVACY GLASS
2017 (67 reg) | 8,029 miles
£56,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,400 miles
£35,872
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 3.0 TD6 SE 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 32,795 miles
£50,994
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,394 miles
£47,989
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto **Land Rover Service Plan**
2017 (67 reg) | 18,630 miles
£34,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 S 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,983 miles
£57,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 8,317 miles
