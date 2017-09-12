Orange Land Rover Discovery used cars for sale
With 15 used Orange Land Rover Discovery cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Land Rover Discovery cars for sale
£43,491
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 20,974 miles
£41,790
Land Rover Discovery SD4 HSE LUXURY SUV 5dr DIESEL AUTOMATIC 171 g/km 236.6 BHP
2018 (18 reg) | 13,685 miles
£63,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£44,844
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
2017 (17 reg) | 12,108 miles
£41,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 First Edition Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 27,000 miles
£6,500
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 G4 Challenge Limited Edition 5dr (7 Seats)
2004 (53 reg) | 85,399 miles
£52,984
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,495 miles
£46,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 First Edition Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,000 miles
£40,498
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition Auto 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 38,589 miles
£38,485
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 3.0 TD6 HSE 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 26,305 miles
£42,666
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition 5dr Auto - PAN ROOF - REAR ENTERTAINMENT - SAT NAV
2017 (17 reg) | 19,154 miles
£49,494
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Si6 (340hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 24,779 miles
£43,990
Land Rover Discovery SD V6 258ps First Edition 7 Seats with Rear Seat Media Sat Nav & Rev Cam 3.0 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,100 miles
£40,000
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 35,106 miles
£41,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 First Edition SUV 5dr Diesel Auto 4WD (s/s) (258 ps)
2017 (17 reg) | 26,242 miles
