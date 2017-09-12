Gold Land Rover Discovery used cars for sale
With 10 used Gold Land Rover Discovery cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Land Rover Discovery cars for sale
£4,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 LANDMARK TD5 5d 136 BHP CURRENTLY WAITING SPECIFICATION
2004 (04 reg) | 115,847 miles
£49,948
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,000 miles
£42,980
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 14,453 miles
£2,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2002 (52 reg) | 173,522 miles
£12,995
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 COMMERCIAL 245 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 70,000 miles
£2,995
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 Adventurer 5dr (7 Seats)
2001 (Y reg) | 106,000 miles
£6,500
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 ES 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 129,000 miles
£25,750
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 41,000 miles
£2,500
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2002 (02 reg) | 105,000 miles
£2,385
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 S 5dr
1998 (S reg) | 148,000 miles
Latest Land Rover Discovery ArticlesView more
News
Land Rover Discovery SVX heads revised Discovery line-up
Thought the Discovery SUV needed more power and extra off-road capability? Then good news; the Discovery SVX is here.
12 Sep 2017
Review
Land Rover Discovery SUV (2017 - ) review
The Land Rover Discovery is one of Britain’s best-loved SUVs, with a winning combination of luxury and practicality. Find out what else it has to offe
16 Dec 2019
First Drive
2017 Land Rover Discovery Prototype first drive review
The Land Rover Discovery’s looks may have been softened off, but fear not, the latest Disco is just as rugged as ever. However, we’ll need to try a production-ready
12 Dec 2016