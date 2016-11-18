Red Lamborghini Huracan used cars for sale
With 9 used Red Lamborghini Huracan cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Lamborghini Huracan cars for sale
£215,000
Lamborghini Huracan V10 640 2dr Auto AWD 5.2
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£214,950
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder LP640-4 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,001 miles
£199,000
Lamborghini Huracan V10 640 2dr Auto AWD 5.2
2019 (19 reg) | 1,879 miles
£152,000
Lamborghini Huracan AWD Spyder LP 610-4 LDF 5.2 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 3,303 miles
£134,980
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 610-4 LDF 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,680 miles
£174,900
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 640-4 Performante LDF 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 4,251 miles
£129,994
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 580-2 LDF RWD (s/s) 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 9,000 miles
£208,990
Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante Spyder 5.2 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 800 miles
£209,500
Lamborghini Huracan V10 640 2dr Auto AWD 5.2
2019 (19 reg) | 4,259 miles
Latest Lamborghini Huracan ArticlesView more
News
Lamborghini Huracán Spyder now available in rear-wheel drive
The Huracán Spyder follows in the footsteps of its coupe sibling with both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel-drive versions.
18 Nov 2016
First Drive
Lamborghini Huracán Spyder first drive review
The Lamborghini Huracán Spyder LP610-4 is the al fresco version of the Huracán, sitting within a model range that also includes the LP610-4 and LP580-2
02 Feb 2016
News
Frankfurt Motor Show 2015: Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
The drop-top version of Lambo's Huracan supercar shown at Frankfurt
11 Sep 2015
Feature
Lamborghini Huracan road trip
Its name is Spanish for a very strong wind, but will the Huracan blow you away? In this film, Ivan Aistrop has a lot of fun finding out.
30 Jan 2015