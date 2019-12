Kia Stinger hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 4.3

Owner ratings 5.0

The Stinger is an excellent car that we’re sure will elevate the reputation of the entire Kia brand. Granted, it can’t quite match rivals like the Audi A5 Sportback or BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe on efficiency and interior quality, but in every other area...