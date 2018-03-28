Gold Jaguar F-PACE used cars for sale
With 4 used Gold Jaguar F-PACE cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Jaguar F-PACE cars for sale
Latest Jaguar F-PACE ArticlesView more
News
The Jaguar F-Pace gets the sporty SVR treatment
Jaguar's first SUV, and rival to the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Porsche Cayenne, and Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a power upgrade.
28 Mar 2018
Review
Jaguar F-Pace SUV (2016 - ) review
The Jaguar F-Pace is a large SUV that majors on style and sharp handling, and competes with rivals such as the BMW X4, Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5. We test
06 Dec 2018
First Drive
2016 Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d R-Sport first drive review
We drive the new Jaguar F-Pace on and off-road to see if the British brand’s first venture into the lucrative SUV segment is a success, testing out the
08 Apr 2016
First Drive
2016 Jaguar F-Pace first drive review
The F-Pace is Jaguar's first ever SUV and one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of 2016. Our first experience of it comes as Road Test Editor Ivan Aistrop
02 Feb 2016