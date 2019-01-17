Beige Hyundai i30 used cars for sale
With 13 used Beige Hyundai i30 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Beige Hyundai i30 cars for sale
£10,500
Hyundai I30 1.0T GDI S 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,944 miles
£10,500
Hyundai I30 1.0T GDI S 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,223 miles
£10,659
Hyundai i30 1.4 T-GDi Blue Drive SE Nav Hatchback 5dr Petrol (s/s) (140 ps)
2017 (17 reg) | 5,325 miles
£10,499
Hyundai I30 1.0 T-GDi S 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,942 miles
£10,149
Hyundai I30 1.0 T-GDi S Manual 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,485 miles
£10,949
Hyundai I30 1.0 T-GDi SE 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,436 miles
£10,880
Hyundai i30 1.6 CRDi SE 5dr - REVERSE CAM - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - DAB
2018 (18 reg) | 13,105 miles
£9,500
Hyundai i30 1.0 T-GDi Blue Drive SE (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 21,859 miles
£9,781
Hyundai i30 1.0T GDI S 5dr Bluetooth
2018 (67 reg) | 13,175 miles
£10,490
Hyundai i30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive SE (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 6,894 miles
£14,995
Hyundai I30 1.4T GDI Premium SE 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 4,323 miles
£9,999
Hyundai i30 1.0T GDI S 5dr Bluetooth
2018 (18 reg) | 12,933 miles
£9,195
Hyundai New Generation i30 1.0 T-GDi (120ps) S 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 20,662 miles
