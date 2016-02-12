Orange Hyundai i20 used cars for sale
With 12 used Orange Hyundai i20 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Hyundai i20 cars for sale
£8,695
Hyundai I20 1.0T GDI Sport Nav 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 28,324 miles
£8,999
Hyundai i20 1.4 Premium SE 5dr Auto Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 36,865 miles
£7,200
Hyundai I20 1.2 Blue Drive Premium SE Nav 5dr - Only £30 Road Tax
2016 (16 reg) | 48,040 miles
£6,350
Hyundai i20 1.2 Blue Drive SE ISG (84ps) Coupe 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 48,290 miles
£6,990
Hyundai i20 Hatchback Premium 1.3 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 30,486 miles
£7,495
Hyundai i20 1.2 Sport Nav (84PS) Coupe 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 19,704 miles
£7,000
Hyundai I20 1.2 SE 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 28,131 miles
£6,195
Hyundai i20 1.2 SE (84 PS) 5 Door
2016 (16 reg) | 43,586 miles
£7,500
Hyundai i20 1.2 Premium (84 PS) 5 Door
2016 (66 reg) | 12,844 miles
£6,995
Hyundai i20 1.2 SE 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 28,807 miles
£4,000
Hyundai I20 1.4 SE 5dr PARKING SENSORS & BLUETOOTH
2015 (15 reg) | 109,212 miles
Latest Hyundai i20 ArticlesView more
First Drive
2015 Hyundai i20 1.0T-GDi Active first drive review
The Hyundai i20 Active blends classic supermini attributes with a dash of 4x4 styling, but does it hit the mark? Road Test Editor Ivan Aistrop finds o
12 Feb 2016
Review
Hyundai i20 Coupe (2015 - ) review
The Hyundai i20 is a rakish version of the Korean brand's practical supermini, but is it any good? We drive it in the UK to find out.
13 May 2016
Review
Hyundai i20 Hatchback (2014 - ) review
The Hyundai i20 is a low-cost, high-value supermini that competes with cars like the Skoda Fabia. It comes with loads of standard kit and has really impressive
07 Apr 2015
Review
Hyundai i20 Hatchback (2012 - ) review
Read the Hyundai i20 (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
01 Dec 2014