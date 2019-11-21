Red Ford Fiesta used cars for sale
With 2,424 used Red Ford Fiesta cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Ford Fiesta cars for sale
£2,895
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Edge 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 67,582 miles
£5,990
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 48,000 miles
£3,195
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 71,048 miles
£8,500
Ford Fiesta 1.6 ST 3d 180 BHP 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED
2015 (15 reg) | 27,000 miles
£8,393
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 140 Zetec S Red 3dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 33,668 miles
£3,632
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 57,000 miles
£9,995
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2017 (17 reg) | 15,039 miles
£12,289
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 50 miles
£700
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 82,000 miles
£7,400
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 140 Zetec S Red 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 49,905 miles
£8,000
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 140 Zetec S Red 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 28,578 miles
£1,695
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 52,000 miles
£11,800
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,495 miles
£4,300
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Titanium 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 66,947 miles
£12,660
Ford Fiesta 1.1 Zetec Navigation 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 895 miles
£11,999
Ford Fiesta ST-LINE 1.0 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 7,206 miles
£8,000
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,907 miles
£8,490
Ford Fiesta ST-2 RED CAR SPORT HOT HATCH UPGRADED INDUCTION 1.6 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 54,000 miles
£13,800
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 6,522 miles
£2,990
Ford Fiesta 1.2 ZETEC 3d 81 BHP IDEAL 1ST CAR, ALLOYS, AIR CON, CD
2009 (59 reg) | 75,479 miles
£13,681
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium X 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 1,978 miles
£5,875
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 5dr Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 46,695 miles
£6,350
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 39,010 miles
£13,490
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 4,891 miles
