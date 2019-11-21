Cupra Ateca cars for sale
CUPRA Ateca SUV (2018 - ) review
Seat has long badged its performance cars as Cupra models, but now, that badge has become its own, standalone brand. The Cupra Ateca is unique at this price point as a practical and comfortable family SUV that also offers plenty of excitement behind the...Read full review
£29,990
Cupra Cupra Ateca 300 -Comfort & Sound Pack- 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Dri 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,116 miles
£29,990
Cupra Cupra Ateca 300 2.0 TSI 4Drive 300 PS 7-speed DSG-auto 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,273 miles
£29,490
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) 4Drive DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,120 miles
£29,600
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 5dr DSG 4Drive Petrol Estate
2019 (19 reg) | 6,365 miles
£35,995
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) C&S Design 4D DSG
2019 (69 reg) | 1,863 miles
£33,490
Cupra Cupra Ateca 300 -Comfort & Sound Pack- 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Dri 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 9,485 miles
£29,970
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300 BHP) CUPRA 4DRIVE DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,752 miles
£31,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI SUV 5dr Petrol DSG 4WD (s/s) (300 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 2,799 miles
£32,490
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,920 miles
£32,490
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,250 miles
£38,690
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 5dr DSG 4Drive [C+S Pack + Design pack]
2019 (69 reg) | 4,200 miles
£32,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI SUV 5dr Petrol DSG 4WD (s/s) (300 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 7,825 miles
£28,860
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,160 miles
£29,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,447 miles
£32,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI SUV 5dr Petrol DSG 4WD (s/s) (300 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£35,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 300 NR DSG 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 190 miles
£31,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,834 miles
£38,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,750 miles
£34,432
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 300ps 4Drive DSG COMFORT & SOUND PACK 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,557 miles
£29,970
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300 BHP) CUPRA COMFORT AND SOUND 4DRIVE DSG 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 8,702 miles
£29,995
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) 4Drive DSG 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,300 miles
£31,290
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) 4Drive DSG 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,400 miles
£38,000
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 5dr DSG 4Drive [C+S Pack + Design pack] Petrol Estate
2019 (69 reg) | 1,567 miles
£31,950
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) 4Drive DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,188 miles
Frequently asked questions
CUPRA Atecas offer a top speed range between 152mph and 153mph, depending on the version.
CUPRA Ateca on-the-road prices RRP from £37,095 and rises to around £41,850, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the CUPRA Ateca's fuel economy ranges between 0mpg and 38mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.