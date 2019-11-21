Skip to contentSkip to footer
Cupra Ateca cars for sale

With 8 new and 27 used Cupra Ateca cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

CUPRA Ateca SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.2

Seat has long badged its performance cars as Cupra models, but now, that badge has become its own, standalone brand. The Cupra Ateca is unique at this price point as a practical and comfortable family SUV that also offers plenty of excitement behind the...

Frequently asked questions

  • CUPRA Atecas offer a top speed range between 152mph and 153mph, depending on the version.

  • CUPRA Ateca on-the-road prices RRP from £37,095 and rises to around £41,850, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the CUPRA Ateca's fuel economy ranges between 0mpg and 38mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.