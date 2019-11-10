Multicolour Citroen C3 Aircross used cars for sale
With 1 used Multicolour Citroen C3 Aircross cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Multicolour Citroen C3 Aircross cars for sale
Latest Citroen C3 Aircross ArticlesView more
Long Term Review
Living with a… Citroen C3 Aircross
Senior road tester Phill Tromans swaps a hatchback for a small SUV, and spends six months with Citroen's funky-looking family car.
10 Nov 2019
Review
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV (2017 - ) review
The C3 Aircross is a small SUV that rivals the likes of the Nissan Juke, Seat Arona and Hyundai Kona.
04 Nov 2019