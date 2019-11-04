Citroen Berlingo MPV (2018 - ) review

Citroen Berlingo cars for sale
The Citroen Berlingo provides a gargantuan amount of space for a very affordable price, so if those two things sit at the top of your wishlist, it’s hard to beat. It’s reasonably comfortable and quiet to drive, too, and it’s packed with some really...Read full review
RRP£24,955
£21,432
Save£3,523
Citroen Berlingo 1.2 PureTech Flair XL 5dr [7 seat] Petrol Estate
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
RRP£20,645
£16,645
Save£4,000
Citroen Berlingo 1.2 PureTech Feel MPV 5dr Petrol (s/s) M (110 ps)
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
RRP£22,895
£19,895
Save£3,000
Citroen Berlingo 1.2 PureTech Flair MPV 5dr Petrol (s/s) M (110 ps)
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
RRP£19,170
£12,894
Save£6,276
Citroen Berlingo 1.5 650 (75) Enterprise 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Panel Van
£1,795
Citroen Berlingo 2.0 MULTISPACE DESIRE HDI 5d 89 BHP 2 OWNER+GREAT SERVICE HISTORY
2004 (04 reg) | 117,000 miles
£9,995
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 Blue HDi XTR 5 Door Automatic
2016 (66 reg) | 20,900 miles
£7,990
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 TD VTR 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 11,000 miles
£3,000
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 HDi First 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 65,000 miles
£6,495
Citroen 1.6L MULTISPACE AIRDREAM XTR EGS E-HDI 5d 91 BHP STUNNING BERLINGO MUST BE
2012 (12 reg) | 45,834 miles
£16,999
Citroen Berlingo 1.2 PureTech Flair (s/s) 5dr M
2019 (19 reg) | 8,778 miles
£11,191
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 BlueHDi XTR Multispace ETG6 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 21,025 miles
£4,995
Citroen Berlingo Multispace HDI PLUS WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VEHICLE WAV 1.6 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 36,200 miles
£895
Citroen Berlingo 1.9 D Multispace 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 109,000 miles
£845
Citroen Berlingo 1.4 Forte Multispace 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 122,682 miles
£16,496
Citroen Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDi Feel EAT8 (s/s) 5dr M
2019 (19 reg) | 576 miles
£9,991
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 BlueHDi 100 Feel 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 12,276 miles
£2,995
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 TD XTR Estate 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 96,278 miles
£1,500
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 MULTISPACE VTR HDI 5d 90 BHP OVER £1,400 BELOW MARKET VALUE
2009 (59 reg) | 105,757 miles
£11,287
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 BlueHDi XTR Multispace ETG6 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,000 miles
£6,799
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 TD VTR 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 25,450 miles
£4,500
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 TD XTR 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 86,000 miles
£6,500
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 HDi 90 Plus 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 25,666 miles
£9,500
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 BlueHDi 100 Feel 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 36,564 miles
£17,000
Citroen Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDi 130 Feel M 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 10 miles
£7,500
Citroen Berlingo 1.6 BlueHDi XTR Multispace ETG6 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 63,800 miles
£9,989
Citroen Berlingo Multispace Xtr BlueHDi 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 38,509 miles
£11,791
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 BlueHDi 100 Flair 5dr ETG6
2017 (17 reg) | 11,549 miles
£6,490
Citroen Berlingo Multispace 1.6 HDi 90 VTR 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 35,920 miles
Review
Citroen Berlingo MPV (2018 - ) review
The Citroen Berlingo is a van-derived people-carrier that offers families masses of space and a huge boot for a relatively modest price. It competes with
04 Nov 2019
Review
Citroen Berlingo Multispace MPV (2015 - ) review
The Citroen Berlingo Multispace (2015 - ) is an MPV which majors on function over form. It may not be the classiest MPV out there, but if you need lots
12 Aug 2015
Frequently asked questions
Citroen Berlingos offer a top speed range between 95mph and 116mph, depending on the version.
Citroen Berlingo on-the-road prices RRP from £20,460 and rises to around £28,810, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Citroen Berlingo's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 66mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.