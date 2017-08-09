Bronze BMW M3 used cars for sale
With 1 used Bronze BMW M3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze BMW M3 cars for sale
Latest BMW M3 ArticlesView more
Review
BMW M3 saloon (2017 - ) review
The BMW M3 is a madcap supercar slayer. Question is, is the latest M3 simply too extreme, and would a Mercedes C63 AMG or an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
09 Aug 2017
Review
BMW M3 Saloon (2007 – 2011) review
Read the BMW M3 Saloon (2007 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
19 Nov 2014
Review
BMW M3 Convertible (2007 – ) expert review
Read the BMW M3 Convertible (2007 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
28 Oct 2014
Review
BMW M3 Coupe (2007 – ) expert review
Read the BMW M3 Coupe (2007 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
28 Oct 2014