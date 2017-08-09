Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW M3 cars for sale

With 732 used BMW M3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

BMW M3 saloon (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.7

You can use your M3 as everyday transport, but really, it’s a totally different animal to the refined, comfortable, 3 Series saloon it’s based on. Delivering drama by the bucket load, it’s a proper beast of a machine, producing a thunderous exhaust note...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
Used732 cars available now£6,995.00Search

Latest second hand BMW M3 cars for sale

View all

Latest BMW M3 Articles

View more