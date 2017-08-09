BMW M3 cars for sale
BMW M3 saloon (2017 - ) review
You can use your M3 as everyday transport, but really, it’s a totally different animal to the refined, comfortable, 3 Series saloon it’s based on. Delivering drama by the bucket load, it’s a proper beast of a machine, producing a thunderous exhaust note...Read full review
£18,495
BMW M3 4.0 DCT 2dr
2010 (60 reg) | 48,000 miles
£18,995
BMW M3 4.0 V8 Alpine Edition M DCT 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 64,000 miles
£15,995
BMW M3 4.0 V8 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 78,000 miles
£35,495
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo DCT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 24,300 miles
£34,950
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo Competition Pack DCT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 41,000 miles
£14,990
BMW M3 4.0 V8 M DCT 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 65,653 miles
£17,550
BMW 4.0 M3 2d 414 BHP *STUNNING CONVERTIBLE*
2009 (59 reg) | 46,246 miles
£39,995
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo Competition Pack DCT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 36,000 miles
£13,000
BMW M3 4.0 V8 Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (295 g/km, 420 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 88,000 miles
£10,500
BMW M3 3.2 Evolution 4dr
1996 (N reg) | 129,000 miles
£55,000
BMW M3 3.2 CSL Sequential 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 72,000 miles
£17,450
BMW M3 4.0 V8 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 47,800 miles
£38,995
BMW M3 M TwinPower Turbo DCT Auto Start-Stop Competition Pack 3.0 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,805 miles
£9,695
BMW M3 3.2 Evolution 2dr
1998 (R reg) | 114,500 miles
£7,995
BMW M3 3.2 2dr
2002 (51 reg) | 125,000 miles
£11,150
BMW M3 4.0 V8 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 95,000 miles
£44,450
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo Competition Pack DCT (s/s) 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,729 miles
£21,500
BMW M3 4.0 V8 Limited Edition 500 DCT 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 55,000 miles
£28,990
BMW M3 4.0 V8 DCT 2dr
2011 (60 reg) | 12,670 miles
£14,995
BMW M3 4.0 V8 M DCT 2dr
2008 (58 reg) | 65,000 miles
£8,500
BMW M3 3.2 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 97,900 miles
£11,500
BMW M3 3.2 Sequential 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 93,000 miles
£26,995
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo DCT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (65 reg) | 49,000 miles
£22,500
BMW M3 4.0 V8 DCT 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 31,500 miles
