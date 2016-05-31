BMW M2 Coupe (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 4.0

Owner ratings 4.3

The M2 is a superb car that does all the things a performance car – and, more particularly a BMW M car – should do: it’s fast, fun and pretty raw. True, the firm ride may put off some potential buyers, but if you’re a red-blooded petrolhead, you won’t be...