Latest second hand Red BMW i3 cars for sale

£28,995
BMW i3 42.2kWh S Auto 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,270 miles
£29,875
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 120Ah 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 294 miles
£26,900
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 120Ah 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,194 miles
£28,949
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 120Ah 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 299 miles
£24,590
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 94Ah with Range Extender 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,518 miles
£27,500
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 94Ah with Range Extender 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 8,917 miles
£30,500
BMW i3 Series BMW i3s 120Ah 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,000 miles
£27,950
BMW i3 Series BMW i3 120Ah 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 3,800 miles
