BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Frequently asked questions
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes offer a top speed range between 143mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe on-the-road prices RRP from £34,755 and rises to around £50,040, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 63mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.