Audi TTS
Frequently asked questions
Audi TTSs offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Audi TTS on-the-road prices RRP from £47,660 and rises to around £55,860, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi TTS's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 34mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.