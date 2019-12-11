Latest second hand Brown Audi Q5 cars for sale

Brown Audi Q5 used cars for sale
Review
Audi Q5 SUV (2016 - ) review
The Audi Q5 is a prestige compact SUV that competes with cars like the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and Mercedes GLC. Like most other Audi models,
11 Dec 2019
Feature
Driving the Audi Q5 in Mexico
Less than a week after the covers came off the new Audi Q5, we were given the chance to drive it on the sun-beaten roads of Mexico.
26 Oct 2016
First Drive
2017 Audi Q5 first drive review
Audi's new SUV was only unveiled to the world at last week's Paris Motor Show, but an early drive in Mexico - where it will be built - shows that it's
06 Oct 2016
News
New 2017 Audi Q5 uncovered at Paris Motor Show
Audi's new SUV revealed, due to go on sale early in 2017 to rival the Mercedes GLC and BMW X3, with less weight, a bigger cabin, and luxury and tech from
29 Sep 2016