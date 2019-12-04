Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A7

With 73 new and 544 used Audi A7 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A7 Hatchback (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.5

The A7 Sportback is a very well-made, comfortable and technology-festooned car that has plenty of appeal thanks to its sharp-but-understated looks. It’s a very attractive luxury machine.

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A7s offer a top speed range between 152mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A7 on-the-road prices RRP from £48,175 and rises to around £78,925, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A7's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 59mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.