Green Audi A6 Saloon used cars for sale
With 3 used Green Audi A6 Saloon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Green Audi A6 Saloon cars for sale
Latest Audi A6 Saloon ArticlesView more
Review
Audi A6 saloon (2018 - ) review
The Audi A6 is an executive saloon. Read our review to see how sets out its stall with sharp design, a well-rounded driving experience and cutting-edge
03 Dec 2019
Review
Audi A6 Saloon Saloon (2014 - ) review
Read the Audi A6 saloon (2014 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and
05 Mar 2015
Review
Audi A6 Saloon Saloon (2011 - ) review
Audi A6 saloon (2011 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it d
19 Feb 2015