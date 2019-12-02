Orange Audi A1 used cars for sale
With 9 used Orange Audi A1 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Audi A1 cars for sale
£8,500
Audi A1 1.6 TDI S Line 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 50,255 miles
£7,495
Audi A1 2.0 SPORTBACK TDI SPORT 5d 141 BHP SAMOA ORANGE-STUNNING
2013 (13 reg) | 76,581 miles
£6,750
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 56,000 miles
£6,700
Audi A1 1.6 TDI Sport Sportback 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 72,557 miles
£7,041
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 62,382 miles
£10,500
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S line Sportback S Tronic 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 36,600 miles
£12,000
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI SE S Tronic (s/s) 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 3,700 miles
£10,437
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 31,720 miles
